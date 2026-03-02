A Blood Moon, also known as a total lunar eclipse, is one of those celestial events that instantly captures our attention. While it looks beautiful and dramatic in the sky, many spiritual practitioners believe this period carries intense emotional energy. Lunar Eclipse 2026: An expert advises what to avoid doing during the Blood Moon eclipse (Freepik)

According to Tarot card reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe, a Blood Moon is a time of release, transformation, and accelerated change and not a moment for action or manifestation. Because of this heightened energy, she recommends pausing certain practices until the eclipse energy settles.

Here’s what you should not do during the upcoming 2026 Blood Moon on March 3, 2026.

Avoid manifesting During a regular Full Moon, people often set intentions or manifest goals. But an eclipse is different. The energy is unstable and geared toward releasing rather than attracting. Trying to manifest something big during this time can lead to confusion or unexpected shifts later. It is best to wait until the energy normalizes.

Do not make major life decisions Emotions run high during an eclipse, and that can cloud judgment. This is not the ideal moment for:

Quitting your job

Ending a relationship

Making a significant financial decision Give yourself 48 to 72 hours after the eclipse before committing to anything significant. Clarity usually returns once the emotional turbulence settles.

Charging crystals or ritual objects Many people charge crystals, water, or spiritual objects under the Full Moon. But the energy of an eclipse is considered too chaotic for that. You should wait until the eclipse is over, then cleanse and recharge your items in a calm, stable atmosphere.

Avoid arguments and confrontations Full Moons already heighten emotions, and an eclipse amplifies them even more. Minor disagreements can quickly escalate into full-blown conflicts. Choosing silence, reflection, or taking a break from heated conversations can prevent unnecessary emotional strain.

What you should do instead The recommended approach during a Blood Moon:

Journaling your thoughts

Meditating or deep breathing

Decluttering your space

Spending time alone

Getting proper sleep Think of an eclipse as a cosmic pause button; a moment of awareness rather than urgency. Instead of asking, “What action should I take right now?” try asking, “What is being revealed to me?”

Whether you are spiritual or not, the advice is practical: avoid impulsive choices, embrace patience, and let clarity come to you naturally.

