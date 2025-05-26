An astrologer predicts that these 3 zodiac signs will receive new opportunities by the end of the month

As the month comes to a close, astrologer Dr. J.N. Pandey shares encouraging news for three zodiac signs: Aries, Gemini, and Capricorn. According to him, “These signs will witness a wave of positive changes, especially in their careers. New opportunities are on the horizon, and this is the right time to stay alert and make the most of them.” 3 zodiac signs will receive new opportunities by the end of the month(Freepik)

For Aries, the key to success right now is attitude. If you are respectful and cooperative with your team, things will work out in your favor, especially in group projects. “Seniors will begin to trust you with more responsibilities,” says Dr. Pandey. However, he also cautions that not everyone will have it easy. Some may face pressure over productivity. On the brighter side, Aries entrepreneurs can go ahead with new ideas but should think twice before signing any financial deals.

Workplace victories are likely for Geminis, and the efforts you have put in will begin to pay off. “You will be trusted with important tasks and will see positive results,” says Dr. Pandey. This is especially true for those in management, finance, engineering, or animation. Entrepreneurs are in for a treat; they can confidently launch new ventures and might even lock in promising partnerships. Students, however, may need to put in a bit more effort, especially if they are preparing for competitive exams.

Capricorns are in a great position to share their ideas with senior management. “Your decisions will prove right, and leadership roles may bring recognition,” says Dr. Pandey. Professionals in IT, design, culinary arts, and academia may find overseas opportunities opening up. On the other hand, those in industries like aviation, construction, and publishing might be stressed. Business owners should be especially careful when dealing with new agreements or starting new projects.