The Page of Wands and The Star bring a beautiful combination of fresh energy and healing. This is a year where you may feel inspired to start something new, explore different directions, or reconnect with your passions. There is a sense of curiosity and renewal surrounding you. April 15 Birthday Horoscope: Here's what the tarot cards have in store for you this year

At the same time, The Star indicates emotional healing and alignment. You are moving into a phase where things begin to feel lighter, more hopeful, and more meaningful.

However, the Four of Pentacles and Ten of Wands show that you may still be holding on to certain fears, responsibilities, or patterns that feel heavy. This year is about recognising what you are carrying unnecessarily.

Love & relationships Love this year is about emotional healing and letting go of attachments that no longer serve you. The Eight of Cups strongly indicates walking away from situations that feel unfulfilling or emotionally draining.

The Star suggests that healing will follow this release. You may find yourself becoming more open, hopeful, and aligned in love. This could attract healthier and more supportive connections.

The lesson here is to not hold on to relationships out of fear or comfort. You are being guided to choose peace over attachment and to trust that something better will come when you release what no longer aligns.

Career & finances Career energy shows a mix of new opportunities and existing pressure. The Page of Wands indicates fresh ideas, new beginnings, or a desire to explore something different. This is a year where you may feel drawn to try something new or step out of your comfort zone.

However, the Ten of Wands suggests that you may also feel burdened with responsibilities. You could be managing multiple tasks or carrying more pressure than necessary.

The Four of Pentacles indicates financial caution. You may focus on saving, holding on to resources, or avoiding risks. While stability is important, avoid becoming too rigid. This year asks you to balance exploration with responsibility.

Challenges & karmic lessons Your main challenge this year is learning to release control and emotional attachment.

The Four of Pentacles and Eight of Cups show that you may hold on to situations out of fear—fear of loss, change, or instability. However, this holding on may be what is creating emotional and mental heaviness. The karmic lesson is clear: Holding on does not always create security—sometimes it creates stagnation.

Advice Be open to new beginnings, but do not carry old burdens into them. You are being guided to trust the process of letting go. What you release will not leave a void—it will create space for something better aligned. Move forward with hope, not fear.

Crystal Guidance This is a year of healing, release, and new beginnings. You are being guided to trust yourself while letting go of what no longer serves you.

Aquamarine is your crystal for the year. It supports emotional healing, clarity, and helps you release attachments with ease.

Birthday Ritual (release & renewal) Take a glass of water and add a few rose petals or a pinch of dried lavender. Sit quietly and think of one burden or attachment you are ready to release.

Hold the glass and say:

“I release what weighs me down. I welcome ease and renewal.”

Take a small sip, then pour the remaining water into a plant or sink. This symbolises releasing heaviness and allowing fresh energy to enter your life.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

Contact: 9654465163