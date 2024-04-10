April 8-14, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) Luck this week will lead you to discover something unexpected but greatly beneficial for people born under the Ox years. You may stumble upon a new hobby, forge a new friendship, or even embark on a spontaneous weekend getaway. Whatever it is, it will bring positive changes to your life in various ways. Read your lucky Chinese horoscope for April 8-14, 2024.(Pexels)

Additionally, consider wearing purple or carrying an amethyst palm stone during this time. Not only will this enhance your luck, but it will also help you connect with your inner self on a deeper level.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

If you've been stuck or uncertain about something lately, this week ends that limbo. Whether it's in your love life, a job opportunity, or any other aspect, things will start falling into place for you. And it will happen quickly.

If you're inclined to, wearing a clear quartz pendant can bring you clarity and peace during this time. Meditating with a clear quartz palm stone can help you stay calm as you trust that luck works in your favour behind the scenes.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Your luck this week feels fresh and filled with new opportunities. You might experience something entirely new or finally put an end to something that's been weighing you down for too long. It's a time to level up and not let negative thoughts hold you back. If you dwell on self-doubt, you risk missing out on the good fortune that's coming your way.

It's important for you to establish a daily grounding practice. Whether it's meditation, yoga, hitting the gym, or simply taking time to appreciate nature's beauty like watching the sunset, this routine will help you stay present and make the most of the opportunities that arise from your luck.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

For those born in the Year of the Rooster, prepare to be pleasantly surprised by your luck this week, especially in the realm of finances. You may receive a significant bonus or stumble upon an opportunity that leads to financial growth and freedom in the future.

If you feel inclined, consider burning sage to cleanse the energy within your home. Open doors and windows to allow any stagnant or negative energy to flow out. Additionally, keeping earthen pots in your home can help you stay grounded during this prosperous time.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luck this week is closely linked to education. If you're a student with an upcoming exam, expect to receive a question paper that allows you to showcase your knowledge and abilities. If you're not a student, you may stumble upon a study module online or offline that propels you to the next level in your life. It's a fortunate coincidence that can lead to significant growth and development.

Trust your instincts in this matter. Some of you may feel ready to expand your knowledge and skills but are held back by deep-seated fears or negative past experiences with education. Don't let these concerns hinder your progress. Embrace the opportunity to learn and grow, and don't be afraid to take that step forward.