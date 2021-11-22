Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Nov 22: Body and soul are in harmony

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, the day may be interesting and filled with satisfaction for you. You are likely to receive some good news by the end of the day, which might brighten up your mood. Owing your mistakes and taking responsibility for your actions may win people’s hearts. Being practical and thinking logically is likely to ease away your problems and bring joy in life. Your reliable nature and commitment to undertake new tasks may work in your advantage. You might have to be on your toes to get your pending assignments completed. Your loved ones are likely to support you in all your endeavors.

Aquarius Finance Today

Money from speculative sources is likely to pour in, making it easier to invest in newer schemes. Rise in income is expected as you work towards achieving set financial targets. Your networking skills may help you clinch new financial deals.

Aquarius Family Today

You need to take your family relationships seriously. Busy work schedules may make you neglect your domestic front, which might not go well with your loved ones. Volatile situations at home may arise and need to be avoided at all costs.

Aquarius Career Today

Those looking to enhance their career options may have to wait for a better opportunity to knock at their door. Job-related challenges are foreseen, which with the help of supportive colleagues, are likely to be sorted out soon.

Aquarius Health Today

Your physical and mental wellbeing may be in sync as you focus attention towards a healthy way of life. Minor illnesses or complaints will have little to no effect on your body. Physical activity may keep you in good shape.

Aquarius Love Life Today

There are chances that you may find a suitable romantic partner soon. Your realistic attitude and charm may make you irresistible for those of the opposite sex. Work your magic in your relationship to keep it blissfully happy.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Electric Blue

