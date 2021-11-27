Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 27: Your health needs attention

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The day is likely to bring prosperous results in your life. Your income may continue to increase, and your business may register profits. Be open to all kinds of endeavors and mull over every new venture coming your way today. You can count on the support of those you know. Someone’s support is likely to strengthen your confidence in yourself. However, it will be important to reciprocate the kindnesses you receive to continue getting any further help. Be generous with your assistance. Your charm and wit make you popular in the groups or clubs you are a member of. This is a good period to explore and undertake journeys as they are likely to pay rich dividends later on. You can also use your energy to enjoy some new recreational activities.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your income is set to increase substantially as your business sees new growth avenues. There are indications of gains through ancestral or family business as well. Those seeking a loan may get one approved on favorable terms.

Aquarius Family Today

You may receive the support of your elder siblings on crucial family matters. Share your excess of love and warmth with people who really mean a lot to you. This may bring a lot of peace and contentment.

Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, your skills are likely to be tested. In order to achieve the desired results, you need to concentrate on your efforts. For this, you can also put to use the experience of your seniors or mentors.

Aquarius Health Today

You need to take care of our health as the planetary position indicates possibility of an injury. Take all necessary precautions. Try and maintain a proper diet and increase intake of water.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Some things could go wrong between you and your partner. Some simple misunderstanding would do damage to the relationship, hence avoid being reactive. Be sure of your feelings before taking the next step in romance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

