Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 17: Be honest with yourself

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You have an unintended tendency to respond positively to a large number of people. It will be difficult to keep all of those commitments. This is the time to be completely honest with yourself. It is a good idea to take a look at how you manage your time. Consider experimenting with fresh methods for keeping track of your routine. This activity is crucial to take if your memory is also overworked.

Aquarius Finance Today

On the financial front, things are looking bright. You are confident and able to make the first step at the appropriate time. Your judgement can become right due to ample concentration. You can also make difficult selections since it is very likely that you will gain success.

Aquarius Family Today

Never forget that no one can read your thoughts. If you are feeling under the weather and irritated with yourself, do not really take it out on your family members. Take the time to speak with them and to seek advice from family and friends.

Aquarius Career Today

If you find yourself with far more job than you can handle successfully, you will gladly accept assistance or even ask others for help if necessary. Let your coworkers know how appreciative you are for their assistance and how much you cherish and appreciate it. You can reduce tension by participating in this manner.

Aquarius Health Today

Asking more from your physique if you discover you are feeling jaded is not the ideal strategy. Do not overwork yourself; instead, gradually reduce your physical activity. Instead, focus on eating only healthy foods and getting plenty of sleep. Simple exercise in the clean air is a great way to improve your mood.

Aquarius Love Life Today

It is fantastic that you know exactly what you and your partner want. Try to empathise with your partner and to follow the road of compassion and kindness. This will not only enhance your love for each other but also it will be more enjoyable for both of you in the end.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874