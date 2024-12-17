Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024 predicts facing new challenges
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Resolve love-related issues and ensure you devote more time to the lover.
Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing is a mystery for you
Resolve love-related issues and ensure you devote more time to the lover. Settle the professional challenges amiably. Financial issues also exist today.
Troubleshoot love issues to stay happy together. Minor professional issues may exist but you will be successful in overcoming them. There can be issues related to finance. Health is, however, good.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Look for brighter moments in love today. There will be happiness in the relationship and you will also share emotions with the partner. Your lover may prefer spending more time with you and during this time, avoid delving into the past that may hurt the lover. Stay away from relationships that may impact your current love affair. Some long-distance love affairs may not be as smooth as expected. Married females may also conceive today.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Your professional attitude will help you handle crucial tasks with tight deadlines. Today is not good for office politics and you should also be ready to face new challenges. Stay calm at team meetings and do not let emotions dictate things. Instead, be wise and diplomatic wherever they are needed. Those who are keen to quit the job can put down the paper and update their profile on a job portal. Interview calls will come before the day ends.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
You may expect financial issues today. The returns from previous investments may not be as per your expectations. This may stop you from spending a large amount on speculative business. However, you may buy a vehicle today or renovate the house. Some females will invest in real estate or even buy electronic appliances. Do not get into financial arguments with siblings or friends.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
There will be relief from existing ailments including viral fever, pain in joints, and minor injuries. You must be careful while driving, especially in hilly terrains. Some children may complain about oral health issues. Vision or hearing-related issues may trouble seniors. Pregnant females should avoid taking part in adventure activities including underwater sports. Keep your diet free from fat and add more vegetables to it.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
