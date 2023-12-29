Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 29, 2023 predicts blue sapphire will bring luck

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Come what may, do not let your spirit die Aquarius Daily Horoscope, December 29, 2023: Professional and financial life will be good but health can be a concern today.

Love is in the air and the relationship will see some bright moments today. Professional and financial life will be good but health can be a concern today.

Be ready to embrace love again. Minor professional challenges will exist and ensure you handle them with confidence. Today, both health and wealth are good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

You may see some pleasure-packed moments in the relationship. Leave no scope for ego-related issues in the love life today. You also need to cut the cut ties with ex-lovers which otherwise may hurt your existing love life. Some love affairs will turn into marriage as the parents will approve of the love affair. If you are married, do not fall into an extramarital relationship as this can make the family life disastrous. There can be issues connected with the in-laws, especially when you have an extended family.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be professional and this will work out in projects with tight deadlines. Your performance in the previous projects will work in your favor and the client will specially ask for your service. Stay away from unwanted arguments at the workplace and ensure you maintain a good rapport with your co-workers. Entrepreneurs dealing with textiles, electronics, furniture, and automobiles will need to keep a low profile today. Those who deal with government agencies for business purposes will find the day highly fruitful.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You are today in a good condition to renovate the house or even buy a new one. The first part of the day will see wealth coming in. However, expenses will also shoot up as the income. You may receive wealth from a past investment. You may also be keen to invest further but ensure you’ve got the exact idea about the sector. Those who are looking forward to a foreign trip can make the payment or make the reservation today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You are in good health today. No major medical issue will trouble you. However, be careful while driving on hilly terrain or while taking part in adventure sports including mountain biking. The senior members at home would need extra attention. You may have variations in blood pleasure but this will be resolved before the day ends.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart