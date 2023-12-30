close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 30, 2023 predicts new ventures

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 30, 2023 predicts new ventures

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 30, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Dec 30, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Settle the troubles in the love life.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, make your dreams come true

Have a robust relationship and a good professional life today. The financial status will help you make crucial money decisions today. Health is a concern.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, December 30, 2023: Have a robust relationship and a good professional life today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope, December 30, 2023: Have a robust relationship and a good professional life today.

Settle the troubles in the love life. Keep the professional life productive. Financial success is your companion while health is a major concern.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Maintain a cordial relationship within the love life where you share every emotion without inhibition. Though a previous relationship, ego, or privacy issue will lead to chaos in the love life today, handle it diligently. The lover may start a verbal argument but you should smartly eschew it as any reaction will only elevate the problem. Be diplomatic while discussing personal problems. Ensure you stay happy in a relationship. Some love affairs may turn toxic and you need to be careful about it.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities wait for you at the office. Be innovative at team meetings and do not hesitate to experiment with tasks. Your commitment will be appreciated and you can also expect a hike in salary sooner. Marketing and salespersons will travel today and clients will demand additional service. The students who are also appearing in competitive examinations need to work a little more. Businessmen will find more opportunities to expand the trade.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity helps you make smart financial decisions today. You may consider selling off a property and this is also a good time to launch new ventures in business. Some Aquarius natives will have unexpected expenditures at home. The first part of the day is good to buy a property or a vehicle. Some Aquarius natives will also make payments for hotel reservations abroad. A legal dispute over a property will be settled with you receiving a good share.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your heart and liver. Some unexpected health issues may come up and you need to consult a doctor. Diabetes, cholesterol, cardiac issues, and chest infections would be common among male natives. Ensure you are extra cautious on the road and obey all traffic laws. Keep your speed under the speed limit, and fasten your seat belt.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

