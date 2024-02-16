 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 16, 2024 predicts romantic gestures | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 16, 2024 predicts romantic gestures

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 16, 2024 predicts romantic gestures

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 16, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for February 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. No major issue will cause a roadblock in the love life.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Rev up the life to keep it fresh

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 16, 2024. Your professional discipline will work out at the office. Handle wealth diligently and health is also positive.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 16, 2024. Your professional discipline will work out at the office. Handle wealth diligently and health is also positive.

Fall in love today and also take up new roles at the office to prove the mettle. Your commitment will win accolades. Both health and wealth are positive today.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

No major issue will cause a roadblock in the love life. Your professional discipline will work out at the office. Handle wealth diligently and health is also positive.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Though minor friction will be there in a few love relationships, most affairs will be smooth today. Spend more time together and also take the initiative to resolve the crisis. Some Aquarius natives will see the support of their parents. Single Aquarius natives may also fall in love today but wait for a day or two to propose. You may also plan a romantic dinner today. Married females have a high chance of conceiving today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

No major challenges will come up today and you will be good to accomplish all existing responsibilities. Some Aquarius natives will quit their jobs to join somewhere new for a better package. Healthcare professionals, marketing persons, lawyers, and civil engineers may change the organization. Students looking for higher studies will see good options at universities abroad. Entrepreneurs will be happy to see new opportunities to expand the trade.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You will receive wealth from different sources, including from a previous investment. Always maintain a proper financial plan to keep a cap on expenses. Some Aquarius natives will be happy to buy jewelry today. You may go ahead with the plan to renovate the house or buy a two-wheeler. Seniors may require money to meet medical expenses today. You may also settle a financial dispute with a friend. A celebration within the family will require your contribution.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have kidney-related ailments will need medical attention today. Females may have complaints associated with viral fever or migraine. It is wise to be careful about diet. Skip both alcohol and tobacco. Today is good to start attending the gym as well as a yoga class. The chances of accidents are high and you should follow all traffic rules.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On