 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 27, 2024 advises financial caution | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 27, 2024 advises financial caution

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 27, 2024 12:35 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for February 27, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Handle professional tasks with special attention.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your courage is unmatched

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 27, 2024. You may plan a romantic dinner or a night drive today.

Have a happy love life. Handle professional tasks with special attention. Wealth is at your side but take precautions about expenditure. Health is good.

Fortunately, both love life and professional life will give positive results today. Despite good financial status, you need to be careful about expenditure. Health is normal today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Display love without inhibition and your partner prefers your presence. Be careful to not lose your temper while having disagreements. You may plan a romantic dinner or a night drive today. Be vigilant about the external forces that may disrupt your relationship. Stay away from extramarital affairs and your spouse may catch you red-handed. Some female natives will receive the support of parents and this will help in deciding the marriage.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be cordial with the team members and focus on the job. Today is not the right time for office politics. Those who deal with the general public may tend to lose their temper but you need to control it for good. The second part of the day is good to crack job interviews and some professionals will also move abroad for job-related reasons. Businessmen will sign new deals which would bring good results in the near future.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day is not productive in terms of finance. You need to have control over financial activities. Do not try luck in speculative business. You may receive a bank loan and businessmen will also find new promoters to expand the ventures to new territories. Some Aquarius natives will get into a fight over property with siblings which can also lead to mental pressure.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Fortunately, your health will be perfect, free from all major ailments today. However, minor issues related to legs and eyes, such as joint pain may happen but they are not serious. Some children will develop bruises while playing. Female Aquarius natives working in the kitchen should be careful while chopping vegetables. Today is also good to join a gym or yoga class.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Follow Us On