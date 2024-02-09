 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024 advises to manifest your goals | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024 advises to manifest your goals today

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024 advises to manifest your goals today

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 09, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for February 9, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be cordial with the managers and team members today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay with the tide today

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024. Long-distance love affairs require effective communication. Some love affairs may even come to an end today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024. Long-distance love affairs require effective communication. Some love affairs may even come to an end today.

Do not succumb to official pressure but ensure you overcome the challenges. Resolve the existing love relationship issues and handle wealth smartly today.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Feel the happiness in love and settle the official challenges with confidence While you are prosperous today, your health will also be good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Express the passion through both action and words today. Your lover will prefer you to spend more time together. Long-distance love affairs require effective communication. Some love affairs may even come to an end today. You may experience possessiveness in the love affair and when you find it crossing limits, put an end to the relationship. Today is good to conceive and married females can seriously think about expanding the family.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Do not get into trouble with your words. Be cordial with the managers and team members today. Skip gossip and you should also ensure that you are not a part of any controversy. Be diplomatic in team meetings. The first half of the day will be a little troublesome and businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects. You may utilize the opportunity to expand the trade to new territories.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Look for smart financial decisions today. There can be minor disputes within the family over property which may impact your personal life as well. Females may need to find funds for a celebration in the office. You may also purchase essentials or repair the home. You may opt for the help of a financial expert to have guidance on large-scale investments including the stock market and speculative business.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You will recover from ailments today and there will also be relief from pain today. Some children may miss the school due to viral fever or cough-related issues. Female Aquarius natives must be careful while working in the kitchen as minor cuts may happen today while chopping vegetables. If you drive, it is important to wear a helmet or seat belt as the prediction also mentions an accident. You may consider a balanced diet today, rich in nutrients and proteins.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On