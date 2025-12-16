Aquarius Horoscope Today for December 16, 2025: No major ailments are foreseen

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, avoid controversies today Enjoy every moment of love today. Keep the love affair free from egos. Focus on work at the office and obtain the best results. Both health & wealth are positive. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend more time with your lover and ensure you are happy in the relationship. Consider the professional expectations to meet the deadlines. Prosperity helps you try your fortune in the stock market. You are also healthy today with no major ailments.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Female natives attending a family function will be the center of attraction and will also invite proposals. This is also the time when the understanding grows in your relationship. Do not let a third person dictate things in the love affair. Spend more time together and indulge in activities that you both are interested in. A long night drive is a good option to make a call about the marriage. You may also go back to an old relationship that may bring happiness back into your life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You will see pleasant moments at work today. Despite minor challenges, you will be successful in meeting the targets. Some architects, graphic designers, lawyers, salespersons, IT professionals, and mechanics will win accolades from clients. Those who expect a promotion or appraisal will have good news. You may also be required to stay back at the workplace today for specific projects. Some businessmen will launch a project or new concept today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity is your companion today. You will receive money from multiple sources, and this will help you make smart investments. You may consider buying a new property. Some natives will also be successful in the stock market. Have a proper financial plan for better money management. Traders need to be careful not to overspend. You must also be careful while handling foreign currency.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You may start the day with exercise and also ensure to have more water. Today is good to quit both alcohol and tobacco. There can be challenges associated with breathing. You must be careful not to venture into dusty areas. Stay more time with the family and also have a balanced diet, rich in proteins and vitamins. Those who are diabetic must be ready to give up aerated drinks.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)