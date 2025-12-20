Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
Aquarius Horoscope Today for December 20, 2025: Your wealth may bring positive outcomes soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 04:10 am IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Look for pleasant moments in love, and you will see positive results.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, some tasks will keep you busy

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be careful while dealing with partners in business, as monetary issues may come up. Wealth will come in today. You will also be good in terms of health.

Look for pleasant moments in love, and you will see positive results. Professional success is another takeaway. Wealth will be positive. No major medical issues will trouble you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere and also provide space to the partner. Treat your partner with respect, and you will receive the same respect. Be cool even while having disagreements in a love affair. Some love affairs require more open communication. You may consider a romantic dinner. Females will patch up with the ex-lover, falling back into the old relationship. However, married natives must avoid anything that may hurt their family life. Single natives will also be successful in finding new love.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new challenging tasks. The management trusts your mettle, and this is the primary reason for your enrolment in crucial projects. Some jobs will require extra efforts, and both healthcare and hospitality professionals will see new jobs abroad. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day. Businessmen will find new partners, and funds will easily flow in. Students will also clear examinations today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. This will help you make crucial monetary decisions. You can also take the initiative to resolve a financial dispute with a sibling or friend. The second part of the day is auspicious to buy a vehicle. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market can try their luck. Some entrepreneurs will get funding from foreign investors, especially in the second half of the day.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. No serious ailment will trouble you. Practicing yoga and meditation may help you stay calm and composed. While going on adventure trips, ensure that you have a medical kit ready. Do not lift heavy objects today. Children may develop oral health issues. You should also be ready to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

