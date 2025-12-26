Aquarius Horoscope Today for December 26, 2025: Avoid arguments today and have control over anger

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your egos under watch Have a happy love life accompanied by a successful professional one. Handle wealth smartly while ensuring your physical health is intact throughout the day. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Explore love today and experience the best moments in the relationship. New responsibilities at the office promote your proficiency. Financially, you will be strong today. Ensure your health is intact.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will see both ups and downs. You may face trouble over egos. Do not bring in a third person into the love affair. If your partner’s habits are bothering you, then have a sit-down session and politely discuss them. Avoid arguments today and have control over anger. A vacation is a good way to celebrate love, and you may make plans today. Spend more time together to share emotions, both good and bad.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your schedule will be tight. There will also be trouble related to egos at the workplace. Be careful when you have arguments at the workplace. Those who plan to quit the job can put down the paper in the second part of the day. Those who are in government service will find the day relaxed, but IT professionals, copywriters, authors, lawyers, bankers, medical staff, and artists will have a tough time. Students will also clear the examinations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Be sensible when it comes to expenditure. Avoid buying luxury items today. However, you may financially help a friend or sibling. Females may renovate the home, and seniors will also be happy to clear all pending dues. Those who are traveling should be careful while making online financial transactions with strangers. Businessmen will have trouble related to funds. This may impact the trade expansions today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You should be careful about your diet today and also maintain a balanced office and personal life. While traveling, ensure a medical kit is always with you. Females may also be careful while boarding a train. Some seniors will complain about sleep-related issues. You may also pick the day to give up both tobacco and alcohol. Children may develop minor cuts while playing.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)