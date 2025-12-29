Aquarius Horoscope Today for December 29, 2025: You may become a victim of office politics
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Wealth will come in from previous investments.
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be passionate about life
Be sincere in love, and you will see the output. Look for a productive professional life backed by good wealth. Minor health issues will impact the day.
Bury the past and never dig it for a happy romantic life. You have a promise of a professionally productive day. You may plan big investments today. There will be health issues today.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Stay calm and patient throughout the day, and you’ll see how beautiful love life is. Some love affairs will demand more communication, and ensure you also introduce the lover to the parents. You may develop trouble related to egos. You should also be ready to compromise on certain aspects to be successful in the love affair. Long-distance affairs that were on the verge of breaking up will get a new lease of life. Spend more time together and be sensitive to the preferences of your lover.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Keep a watch on the productivity. You may become a victim of office politics, and it is crucial to settle this crisis with a positive attitude. Some authors will get their work published, while salespersons will succeed in making new potential clients. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper in the first half of the day, and new interview calls will start coming by evening. Businessmen should be careful while making new deals, which may, however, bring in good funds.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in from previous investments. You may buy a new property. There will be success in speculative business. Utilize the wealth to buy a vehicle or a property. You may even take loans from a bank. Resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or a sibling. You may also donate money to charity. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
You may develop issues associated with the eyes and ears. Some children will also miss the class due to viral fever or skin-related infections. Skip food that is rich in oil and fat today. Spend time at parks, as the closeness to nature can keep you relaxed. Some females may complain about migraine, menstrual issues, and stomach pain. Avoid heavy exercises today, and also skip adventure sports that are risky.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
