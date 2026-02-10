Edit Profile
    Aquarius Horoscope Today for February 10, 2026: Be careful while attending team discussions

    Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Be professional today and show a willingness to take on new assignments.

    Published on: Feb 10, 2026 4:10 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep a watch on your actions

    Have a happy personal and professional life today. Minor financial challenges will demand smart monetary handling today. Your health is also crucial today.

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Settle the troubles in your love life today, and also take up new roles in the office to grow in your career. Make smart moves in terms of wealth. Handle the health-related issues with proper attention.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

    Do not assume things and instead look for moments to keep the lover happy. Some lovers will be unrealistic in their assumptions, but you need to diplomatically tackle this situation. It is also the right time to take a call on the love affair. As open communication is crucial in making a love affair healthy, discuss every issue today with an open mind. Your marital bond may be strengthened today, and the chances of conceiving are also high.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

    Be professional today and show a willingness to take on new assignments. Some projects will demand you to spend overtime at the workplace. IT, healthcare, engineering, advertising, SEO, marketing, and logistics professionals will see new opportunities to prove their calibre. Be careful while attending team discussions and ensure your suggestions do not upset the seniors. You may travel today for job reasons. Some entrepreneurs will have issues with partners, and this needs immediate settlement. Students will also succeed in clearing admission at foreign universities.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

    Keep a tab on your expenses. Most financial concerns will be resolved today. Do not lend a huge amount to anyone, as getting it back will be a tough task. Those who are travelling should be careful while making online financial transactions with strangers. You must be careful while spending a huge amount on luxury items. Traders may consider safe investments in a new territory.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

    Ensure you keep control over your health today. Some natives will develop heart-related issues and will need medical attention. It is good to give up food rich in oil and fat. Some natives will be fortunate to find relief from respiratory issues. Children may develop viral fever, sore throat, or oral health issues. Today is also crucial for females who take part in adventure activities while on a vacation.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

