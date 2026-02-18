Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Aquarius Horoscope Today for February 18, 2026: A good news awaits traders

    Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Some natives will spend on a celebration at the workplace or within the family.

    Published on: Feb 18, 2026 12:41 PM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a man of principles

    Pay more attention to the desires of the lover. Ensure you continue the discipline at work. This will help in meeting the expectations. Health demands attention.

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Spend time with the lover to share the emotions, both good and bad. Your commitment will be appreciated at work. Handle wealth carefully. Health will also have trouble.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

    Do not let a third person interfere in the love affair, as this may invite issues. You should be careful, as the partner may be influenced by a friend, which can lead to turbulence in the coming days. Your lover prefers your presence. You should also be careful to provide personal space to your lover. Do not pick the day to delve into the past, as this may also upset the lover. Single females attending an event or a party may expect a proposal today.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

    Your superiors will be supportive today and ensure you show punctuality and discipline at the workplace.

    Those who are into the automobile, IT, mechanics, biotechnology, healthcare, and electricity would receive tasks with tough deadlines. Lawyers and media professionals will handle high-profile cases, while students will also be successful in clearing examinations. Businessmen can also confidently launch a new concept today. Students applying for admission to foreign universities will be happy to see the results.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

    Keep a watch over the expenditure, and you must also be careful about big investments, including in the speculative business. Today is also a good day to buy jewelry or electronic appliances for the home. Though huge margins may be absent, entrepreneurs will be prosperous. You may also pick the day to resolve monetary issues with a friend. Some natives will spend on a celebration at the workplace or within the family. Traders will receive a bank loan.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

    Health may have minor trouble. You must be careful about chest or liver-related ailments. You may also have skin-related allergies and digestion issues that will require proper attention. Do not miss medications and ensure you carry a medical kit while traveling long distances. Females may also be careful while boarding a train. Some seniors will complain about sleep-related issues. Children will also develop cuts while playing.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Aquarius Horoscope Today For February 18, 2026: A Good News Awaits Traders

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes