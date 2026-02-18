Aquarius Horoscope Today for February 18, 2026: A good news awaits traders

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a man of principles Pay more attention to the desires of the lover. Ensure you continue the discipline at work. This will help in meeting the expectations. Health demands attention. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend time with the lover to share the emotions, both good and bad. Your commitment will be appreciated at work. Handle wealth carefully. Health will also have trouble.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today Do not let a third person interfere in the love affair, as this may invite issues. You should be careful, as the partner may be influenced by a friend, which can lead to turbulence in the coming days. Your lover prefers your presence. You should also be careful to provide personal space to your lover. Do not pick the day to delve into the past, as this may also upset the lover. Single females attending an event or a party may expect a proposal today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today Your superiors will be supportive today and ensure you show punctuality and discipline at the workplace.

Those who are into the automobile, IT, mechanics, biotechnology, healthcare, and electricity would receive tasks with tough deadlines. Lawyers and media professionals will handle high-profile cases, while students will also be successful in clearing examinations. Businessmen can also confidently launch a new concept today. Students applying for admission to foreign universities will be happy to see the results.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today Keep a watch over the expenditure, and you must also be careful about big investments, including in the speculative business. Today is also a good day to buy jewelry or electronic appliances for the home. Though huge margins may be absent, entrepreneurs will be prosperous. You may also pick the day to resolve monetary issues with a friend. Some natives will spend on a celebration at the workplace or within the family. Traders will receive a bank loan.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today Health may have minor trouble. You must be careful about chest or liver-related ailments. You may also have skin-related allergies and digestion issues that will require proper attention. Do not miss medications and ensure you carry a medical kit while traveling long distances. Females may also be careful while boarding a train. Some seniors will complain about sleep-related issues. Children will also develop cuts while playing.

Aquarius Sign Attributes Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

