    Aquarius Horoscope Today for January 28, 2026: Dissatisfied clients may create mayhem

    Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: There will be hiccups associated with ego and office politics.

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 4:10 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue showering love around

    Be ready to embrace surprises in your love life. Take up the challenges at work today. While your wealth is good, make sure of smart money.

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    You will take up relationship issues to stay happy. Professional success will be at your side. While financially, you are stable today, be sure your health is also in perfect condition.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

    No major mishap will happen in the love life, but minor tremors will be common. It is good to keep the lover in good spirits. There should also be proper communication. A new love affair is in the air, and the second half of the day is good for a proposal. Take the initiative to commence the relationship, which will bring changes in your life. Today is good to introduce the lover to the family. Some females may have marriage on the cards.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

    The professional life will be challenging. There will be hiccups associated with ego and office politics. You may expect negative feedback from clients, but ensure your morale is unaffected. Dissatisfied clients may create mayhem, and you would need your excellent communication skills to resolve this crisis. Some entrepreneurs will have innovative concepts that they will want to implement today. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making quick business decisions.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

    Consider settling a financial issue with a friend or sibling. You may also need to provide financial assistance to a needy sibling. Some females will renovate the house or even buy a new property. Today is also a good day to invest in mutual funds, fixed deposits, and the stock market. Traders will clear all tax-related issues in the second part of the day.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

    Children may develop a cough, viral fever, or digestive issues, which will not be serious. Some natives will also develop rashes on the skin, which will need medical attention. Be careful about the steps you take while walking through slippery areas. Females need to be careful while travelling to hill stations, as minor chest-related issues may come up. You may also pick the day to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

