Aquarius Horoscope Today for July 17, 2025: Some females may receive a hike in salary

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Work hard and smile confidently Keep a watch on the issues in the relationship. Settle the professional challenges with confidence. Prosperity helps in smart financial investments today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Consider new challenges at work and ensure you keep the love affair intact. Though you are good in terms of money, health issues will come up.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will see minor turbulence over unpleasant statements or egos that demand immediate settlement. Those who are travelling should connect with their lover over the phone and express their emotions. Do not impose your concepts on the lover, and always consider the opinion of the partner while spending time together. Ensure you talk openly with your partner. You may find the old lost love, but restarting the affair might have serious consequences in life. Single natives can expect to meet someone special today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the targets today and this will help settle the past issues that impacted your profile. New responsibilities will come up and you should also utilize the communications skills to keep the clients happy. Media persons, artists, and academicians will have options to switch jobs today. Some females may receive a hike in salary. Businessmen handling electronics, textiles, footwear, furniture, and travel will see good opportunities to take the trade to new areas.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity. You are good at doing flight bookings and hotel reservations for a vacation abroad. Females will buy jewellery, while those who are keen to try their luck in stock and speculative business can go ahead. You may also find funds to contribute to a family event. Some seniors will also consider dividing the wealth among the children.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Take care of your health today, as minor ailments such as viral fever, headache, eye conjunctivitis, and coughing issues may trouble you. Females should be careful about their diet, while you can also pick the day to join a gym. Start the day with mild exercise and avoid alcohol and tobacco. Adventure trips should be avoided today, especially in the first half of the day.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)