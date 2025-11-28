Aquarius Horoscope Today for November 28, 2025: Management may trust your instincts when handling new tasks
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Avoid arguments in the office and do not indulge in anything that may impact your reputation.
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude speaks!
Personal egos should be out of the love life. Your performance at work will have a serious and positive impact. Financially, you are also prosperous today.
Keep your performance at its best in the office. Stay away from clashes in the love affair and handle wealth diligently. Focus on your health as well.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Expect minor tremors in the first part of the day. An old relationship will be a reason for this. Do not bring a third person into the love affair. While you need to be a good listener, it is also crucial not to impose your opinion, as your goal is to keep the lover happy. The second part is good to plan a vacation, while you may also get the support of your parents in the love affair. Single females attending an official function or a party will invite proposals today.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Your attitude is crucial, and management will trust your instincts when handling new tasks. Be expressive at team meetings, and this will work in your favor. Take up new responsibilities that may give you opportunities to deliver stupendous results. Avoid arguments in the office and do not indulge in anything that may impact your reputation. Those who handle legal, media, advertising, editing, and animation profiles will have opportunities to display their talent. Businessmen will receive foreign funds to help further business expansion.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in today, and you are in a good mood to spend. The second part of the day is good for buying electronics and home appliances. Ensure your financial status is intact and avoid large-scale expenditure on luxury items. You may consider buying a new property or even renovating the house today. Businessmen will settle issues in the partnership. Some traders will also succeed in raising funds through promoters.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
It is important to make exercise a part of your routine. You may pick the day to join a gym or yoga class. Some natives will develop viral fever. Children may have vision-related issues. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside. Do not let health issues go unattended. There can be pain in joints, while females may complain about migraine and gynaecological issues.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
