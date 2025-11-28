Aquarius Horoscope Today for November 28, 2025: Management may trust your instincts when handling new tasks

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude speaks! Personal egos should be out of the love life. Your performance at work will have a serious and positive impact. Financially, you are also prosperous today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Keep your performance at its best in the office. Stay away from clashes in the love affair and handle wealth diligently. Focus on your health as well.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Expect minor tremors in the first part of the day. An old relationship will be a reason for this. Do not bring a third person into the love affair. While you need to be a good listener, it is also crucial not to impose your opinion, as your goal is to keep the lover happy. The second part is good to plan a vacation, while you may also get the support of your parents in the love affair. Single females attending an official function or a party will invite proposals today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial, and management will trust your instincts when handling new tasks. Be expressive at team meetings, and this will work in your favor. Take up new responsibilities that may give you opportunities to deliver stupendous results. Avoid arguments in the office and do not indulge in anything that may impact your reputation. Those who handle legal, media, advertising, editing, and animation profiles will have opportunities to display their talent. Businessmen will receive foreign funds to help further business expansion.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today, and you are in a good mood to spend. The second part of the day is good for buying electronics and home appliances. Ensure your financial status is intact and avoid large-scale expenditure on luxury items. You may consider buying a new property or even renovating the house today. Businessmen will settle issues in the partnership. Some traders will also succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

It is important to make exercise a part of your routine. You may pick the day to join a gym or yoga class. Some natives will develop viral fever. Children may have vision-related issues. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside. Do not let health issues go unattended. There can be pain in joints, while females may complain about migraine and gynaecological issues.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

