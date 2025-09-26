Aquarius Horoscope Today for September 26, 2025: You should be careful while handling crucial assignments

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Some principles guide you Keep the love life fabulous today, and consider a new challenge at the workplace. Avoiding crucial financial decisions and health issues may also arise today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The relationship demands more communication. Overcome the professional stress today. Wealth and health may develop minor issues.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

There will be issues in the love affair, and you should be ready to face them. Ensure you give up egis while spending time with your lover today. You should also avoid verbally insulting the parents of your lover, as this can also have serious consequences today. The second part of the day is crucial for single male natives who are travelling, as a new person will come into their lives. Married females should be careful about their conversations with their spouses today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You should be careful while handling crucial assignments. Your efforts will be appreciated by the management, which will be visible during assessment discussions. The second part of the day is crucial for IT, aviation, animation, sales, media, legal, and hospitality professionals. Those who have an interview scheduled can attend it confidently. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making quick business decisions. Students will succeed in gaining admission to a foreign university for higher studies.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may come up, but the routine life will be unaffected. You will settle payment issues, and there will also be success in trade-related discussions with promoters and partners. The second part of the day is good for buying a new property, while females will be successful in legal issues over family wealth. Today is also a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

There can be health issues. Seniors may have pain in the joints, and those who have a history of cardiac issues may develop complications. You may also suffer from acidity, chest pain, or digestive issues. Pregnant females should be extremely careful while riding a two-wheeler. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. The second part of the day is also good to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)