Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024 predicts, settle the dust down today

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the dust down today Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024. Be sensitive in your love life. Seep egos out of the relationship and approach the partner on a positive note.

Handle love issues sensibly and also be careful while taking up new responsibilities in professional life. Both finance & health will be at your side today.

Stay cool today in the love life and also take up new professional challenges. Handle wealth smartly while you will also be good in terms of health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive in your love life. Seep egos out of the relationship and approach the partner on a positive note. Some minor problems may erupt today and it is your responsibility to resolve them without them getting out of hand. Aquarius students will start dating classmates, which will make life colorful. For married people, love will flourish in the relationship. Your partner may be delighted looking at the efforts that you put in.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Though professional success will be at your side, you may become a victim of office politics. Be innovative at team meetings and ensure you express your opinion whenever asked. Do not shy away from new responsibilities as each one is an opportunity to prove your mettle. You may also put down the paper today as a new job will knock on the door within a day or two. Businessmen will be happy to find new sources to raise funds. Students appearing for competitive examinations can be confident about the results.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor money-related issues exist today but your routine life is unaffected. Some Aquarius natives may get financial assistance from a spouse or a sibling. You may consider investments including stock or speculative business. However, ensure you have proper guidance on financial matters. Entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds as needed without much fuss.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor ailments such as infections in the eyes, ears, or skin will disturb the day. However, no major illness will be there and you will also be good to take part in adventure sports. Pregnant females need to be careful while boarding a bus or train. Take a proper diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle schedule. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857