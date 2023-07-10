Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 10, 2023 advises working hard today

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 10, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for July 10, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Keep a tab on the expenses.

Daily Horoscope Prediction says You play well on the turf of life

As per the daily horoscope, your love life will be vibrant today & at your job, you will prove your mettle. Money issues exist and health may trouble you.

Meet up with the new partner today and propose to start a new relationship. Be ready to take up new responsibilities and outshine the rest of your co-workers. While financially you will not be in good health is an area of concern.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your love relationship will go intact. No serious interferences from outside will disturb you. Be passionate towards the partner and shower affection unconditionally. Avoid arguments today and spend more time together. However, some long-distance relationships may not work out and would be on the verge of collapse. Single Aquarius natives will find someone interesting and may fall in love today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

IT professionals will need to work hard to meet the targets as clients may be stubborn. Healthcare, aviation, hospitality, media, and advertisement professionals will have more opportunities for career growth. Those who aspire to join a new job can confidently put down the paper as interviews will be lined by today evening. Businessmen can also expand their territories as this is a good time to invest in new areas and locations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

There will be some troubles associated with finance and you will need to be careful handling the wealth. Keep a tab on the expenses and do not spend big amounts on luxury. Stay away from big financial decisions. However, you’ll receive funds from outside sources by the second half of the day. Few entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds through partners and will comfortably expand their businesses. Your sibling would ask for financial help today and you need to find funds for it.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Avoid junk food today and skip the alcohol. Start the day with mild exercise and have a properly balanced diet. Always stay in the company of people with a positive attitude. Some seniors will complain about breathing issues and would need medical attention today. Viral fever, oral health, vision issues, and sore throat are other common health issues that may happen today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology gems and astrology horoscope today aquarius
