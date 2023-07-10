All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 10, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Certain developments on the social front are likely to bring you into the limelight. You will be able to keep an upper hand in a situation at work. Someone is likely to seek a loan from you, so take your call. Some ups and downs on the health front cannot be ruled out. Taking a break to go on a vacation is indicated. Those into real estate can strike it rich.

Love Focus: Something special awaits you on the romantic front today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Uncertainty may prevail on the professional front today. You may be in a mood to conserve money and may even limit expenditure. Spending time with someone you hit out well with is indicated and will be lots of fun. An outing with family is indicated. This is a good day to start something new on the exercise front. This is the time to reap the benefits of deeds done in the past.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect sparks to fly!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Efforts put on the professional front will reap rich rewards. Business travel may be converted into a leisure trip, as you manage to take your family along. Possession of a new property is indicated for some. Health remains good, as you turn health conscious. Your helping hand will be much appreciated by a friend or neighbour. You are likely to gain financially and make your bank balance healthy.

Love Focus: Romance promises to take an exciting turn, so get set for some scintillating time!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are likely to achieve much on the professional front today. Things going wrong at work may show distinct improvement. Qualifying a difficult subject with flying colours on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some. Expect good returns from property. Do not be extra generous in lending money. This is a good time to get things moving in the right direction, so take control.

Love Focus: Meeting someone who shares your ideas is possible and may usher in romance.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Outstanding achievement on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some. Your financial acumen will come to the fore and make your wealth grow. Efforts to make your mark on the social front will succeed. Someone may become your guide on the health front and benefit you immensely. There is much that you need to complete a given task, so be at it. You are likely to maintain a strong position on the professional front.

Love Focus: Lover may become your pillar of strength.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your extra effort at work is certain to get noticed by those who matter on the professional front. Something that you desire on the academic front will soon be yours. An exciting time is foreseen on the social front, as you get the chance to meet people you have not met in a long time. Getting rid of an old ailment is possible. The more you travel, better will be your prospects on the business front.

Love Focus: Someone may try to entice you on the romantic front, but do not succumb to it.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will take the tough way out and face all challenges that come your way. Luck favours you in whatever you are trying to achieve. You will be able to prove your point with someone at work that you had been trying for long. Enjoying a financially stable period is indicated. A change of lifestyle is likely to boost your health. Participating in a religious ceremony is indicated for some. Meeting an old friend or acquaintance is possible.

Love Focus: Lover appears in the best of moods today, so make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A good bargain is possible and will get you what you want at the lowest price. Putting money in property is indicated. A short break from the routine is possible by seizing an opportunity to travel. You will find things moving favourably on the professional front. Initiative on the academic front promises to bring many opportunities. You can be invited to a celebrity do.

Love Focus: Enjoying time with beloved is indicated and will prove lots of fun.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may get a chance to exchange notes with someone who is out to help you. Chances of getting snubbed by superior at workplace cannot be ruled out. Your academic performance needs improvement, so get down to it right away. Steer clear of all contentious issues, if you want domestic harmony. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise. Make personal security your priority in a journey by public transport. Don’t go in for betting or speculation.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits some on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will find the day fruitful on the professional front. Those feeling a bit under the weather on the health front may show improvement. Setting out early on a journey is advised. You will be able to manage your finances well and save too. You will manage to brighten up the home environment. Good days are here again!

Love Focus: You are likely to find love where you least expect it.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Visiting new places to enjoy new experiences is on the cards, but don’t overdo it. Someone may be planning to take you out for a meal, so remain available! On the work front, you are likely to reap rich dividends with minimum efforts. Financially, all your worries are likely to disappear. You may remain surrounded by relations and friends. News of someone homecoming may add to your excitement.

Love Focus: Romantic front will remain warm and cosy, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Someone may make you do something extra at work today, but take it in your stride. A social gathering may find you in the spotlight. Fame and recognition come to you from work on the professional front. Financial worries become a thing of the past as money comes from various sources. Going in for a lifestyle change at this juncture will find you fitter and more energetic. Family will be loving and supportive of your ideas.

Love Focus: A romantic evening is indicated for those in love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

