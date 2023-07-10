Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 10, 2023 predicts trouble in marriage

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 10, 2023 predicts trouble in marriage

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 10, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for July 10, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Drink plenty of water today and avoid smoking.

Daily Horoscope Prediction says You are highly disciplined

An accurate daily horoscope predicts stable love life and a positive professional one today. Interestingly, both health and wealth are good for you today.

A sensible attitude is what you need in the relationship today. Strive to deliver the best professional results and you will see the change. Today is good for major investments and your health needs extra care.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You’ll fall into a new relationship today. This may happen in the second half of the day. Spend more time today with the lover to share your emotions and cement the bonding. Your partner loves attention and you need to ensure that you provide proper care. Some Libras may lose their temper during arguments and this can create a ruckus in the relationship today. Married male Libras need to stay out of office romance which may damage your married life today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You will be successful in meeting the targets today. Lawyers and healthcare professionals will handle high-end or popular cases that attract media attention. Chefs, receptionists, academicians, copywriters, and archeologists will surprise coworkers today with their performance. Be cordial with the team members and do not be apprehensive to express your opinions at team meetings. Businessmen can also expand their territories as this is a good time to invest in new areas and locations.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

There will be financial issues in your life today. Keep a tab on the expense and you are not expected to splurge money on luxury. Avoid big investments today. Some Libras can also expect emergencies within the family. A legal issue at home will also eat up a big amount from your wallet. Unfortunately, you may also lose a legal battle which will cause financial disappointment. However, some Libras will receive long-pending dues. Businessmen could easily find funds to launch new ventures today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Your health is a major factor that needs extra care. Those who have a history of cardiac or kidney ailment would require medical attention today. Drink plenty of water today and avoid smoking. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

