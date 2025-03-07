Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2025 predicts new romance on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 07, 2025 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Both health and wealth will also be positive today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be sensible and sensitive today

Overcome the relationship issues with proper communication. Settle the professional troubles with diligence. Financial prosperity also permits smart decisions.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 7, 2025: Single Aquarius females may also expect a proposal at the workplace or in the classroom today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 7, 2025: Single Aquarius females may also expect a proposal at the workplace or in the classroom today.

Resolve every romantic issue with patience. Utilize the opportunities at the job to give the best outcome. Both health and wealth will also be positive today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be passionate about the love affair and shower affection on the partner. Value the love affair and also let the lover decide things in the relationship. This can be a good game changer, especially in love affairs that have many complications. Married male natives should stay out of extramarital affairs as their spouses will catch them red-handed in the evening. Single Aquarius females may also expect a proposal at the workplace or in the classroom today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments with seniors at the workplace and keep egos in the back seat. Healthcare, IT, and hospitality professionals will see new opportunities. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper in the first part of the day and update the profile on a job portal. Today is also a good day to start a new job. Some contractors, civil engineers, and financial managers will also face crises related to principles. Be honest and ensure you do not compromise on principles.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

There will be no financial trouble as wealth will come in from different sources. Some females will inherit maternal property while seniors can also consider dividing wealth among children. However, be careful when you lend a large amount to a friend or relative. Some traders may also develop monetary disagreements with their business partners. It is also good to be careful while investing in the stock market.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You will see relief from existing ailments today. However, you need to be careful while driving a two-wheeler. Children need to be careful as minor bruises may happen while playing. Minor allergies or infections can also impact routine life. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. You should also spare time for physical exercise. Some Aquarius natives will also require consulting a doctor for sleep-related issues.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On