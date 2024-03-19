 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 19, 2024 predicts minor health issues | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 19, 2024 predicts minor health issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 19, 2024 01:12 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Mar19, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be sensible while handling money. Minor health issues will cause trouble.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love troubled sea

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 19, 2024. Single Aquarius natives may be happy to fall in love today.

Skip gossip at the office and focus on the job. Share happy moments with the lover today. Be careful about the expenditure and avoid investments in stock.

Keep your lover happy by showering affection today. Minor productivity issues will not impact the overall professional performance. Be sensible while handling money. Minor health issues will cause trouble.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while spending time with your lover today. Avoid comments that may personally hurt the person. Be cool and calm even while having disagreements. Put in more time in a long-distance love affair. While traveling, connect with the lover over call and express your love. Single Aquarius natives may be happy to fall in love today. Married females have higher chances of conceiving today. Some Aquarius natives will go back to an old relationship that can bring happiness back.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Perform the best in office and never show reluctance to take up additional responsibilities. Show your talent in tackling crucial situations. Some projects will need you to communicate and settle disputes with the client. IT, media, aviation, law, sales, and architecture professionals will have a tight schedule. Government employees can expect a change in location today. Businessmen will see huge profits and can also consider expanding the business to new boundaries.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day will not be productive in terms of wealth. This may partially impact routine life. However, money will come in as the day progresses. Put in the effort to save wealth rather than binge shopping. Some minor work at home can be done and you may also buy electronic equipment but do not buy jewelry or a vehicle. You may also contribute to a celebration in the office or within the family.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Some Aquarius natives may have kidney or liver-related issues which will even require hospitalization. Seniors at home must be careful about their diet. Avoid junk food and consume a balanced meal rich in proteins and nutrients. Properly exercise and also ensure you spend more time with the family. Today is also good to quit smoking and alcohol consumption.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

