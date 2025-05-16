Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2025, predicts money coming in

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Say no to controversies Be ready to embrace surprises in the love affair. Do not let egos impact your professional life today. Handle financial affairs diligently. Your health is also good. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, 16 May 2025: There will be fun in the love affair today, but you should also give proper space to the emotions and preferences of the lover. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot the romantic issues and also look for opportunities to prove the mettle at the office. Minor monetary issues will exist in life but health will be in good shape today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

There will be fun in the love affair today but you should also give proper space to the emotions and preferences of the lover. Those who are on the verge of a break-up will also give a second thought to it. Single natives will come across someone special while traveling, in a classroom, official function, or at a party. Propose today to get a positive response. Married natives need to keep a distance from office romance as the spouse will find this out today evening, putting the marital life in danger.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will be questioned by a senior that may upset you. Some females will invite the ire of seniors while those holding senior positions will have a tight schedule. Utilize the communication skills to impress the clients. Some entrepreneurs will have innovative concepts that they will want to implement today. Those who are into banking, finance, insurance, accounting, and sales will have many options to grow. Deal with unhappy clients tactically to be in the good books of the management.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Be careful about the expenditure today. Though you will see money coming in, it is good to have control over spending. However, you may go ahead with the idea of buying electronic appliances. Do not invest in the stock market but mutual funds are safe options. The second part of the day is good for initiating a property-related discussion with siblings. Businessmen should also be careful about trade expansions today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You may be healthy today. However, some females will have skin-related infections. It is good to avoid dusty areas today. Seniors should be careful while boarding a bus or train. Today is good to start attending a gym. Some children will also develop viral fever or sore throat. You should also be careful to not drive under the influence of alcohol as accidents may happen.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)