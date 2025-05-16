Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2025, predicts money coming in

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 16, 2025 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, 16 May 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Deal with unhappy clients tactically to be in good books.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Say no to controversies

Be ready to embrace surprises in the love affair. Do not let egos impact your professional life today. Handle financial affairs diligently. Your health is also good.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, 16 May 2025: There will be fun in the love affair today, but you should also give proper space to the emotions and preferences of the lover. (Freepik)
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, 16 May 2025: There will be fun in the love affair today, but you should also give proper space to the emotions and preferences of the lover. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot the romantic issues and also look for opportunities to prove the mettle at the office. Minor monetary issues will exist in life but health will be in good shape today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

There will be fun in the love affair today but you should also give proper space to the emotions and preferences of the lover. Those who are on the verge of a break-up will also give a second thought to it. Single natives will come across someone special while traveling, in a classroom, official function, or at a party. Propose today to get a positive response. Married natives need to keep a distance from office romance as the spouse will find this out today evening, putting the marital life in danger.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will be questioned by a senior that may upset you. Some females will invite the ire of seniors while those holding senior positions will have a tight schedule. Utilize the communication skills to impress the clients. Some entrepreneurs will have innovative concepts that they will want to implement today. Those who are into banking, finance, insurance, accounting, and sales will have many options to grow. Deal with unhappy clients tactically to be in the good books of the management.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Be careful about the expenditure today. Though you will see money coming in, it is good to have control over spending. However, you may go ahead with the idea of buying electronic appliances. Do not invest in the stock market but mutual funds are safe options. The second part of the day is good for initiating a property-related discussion with siblings. Businessmen should also be careful about trade expansions today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You may be healthy today. However, some females will have skin-related infections. It is good to avoid dusty areas today. Seniors should be careful while boarding a bus or train. Today is good to start attending a gym. Some children will also develop viral fever or sore throat. You should also be careful to not drive under the influence of alcohol as accidents may happen.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2025, predicts money coming in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On