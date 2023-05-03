Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 3, 2023 predicts success at doorstep!

Daily horoscope prediction says be focused in life; success will hit your door.

New love, better professional opportunities, a new job, financial stability & good health are today’s highlights. Check today’s daily horoscope prediction.

Single Aquarius natives would find new love today. The performance at the office will win you accolades and financially you’ll be good. Even your health would be at its best today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

If you are single, you’ve got good news. You will fall in love today. An interesting person will enter your life who may transform you personally. And surprisingly, the lover can be someone whom you have known as a friend, coworker, team member, classmate, or a distant relative. Though you both had known for a long time, it is only today that you’ll realize the attraction for each other. You may propose in the second half of the day and wait for the response. Marriage will be on cards for people who are already in love. The relationship will have the backing of both your parents and siblings.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Seniors or supervisors at the office may expect you to perform diligently today. You may have new responsibilities as the company has trust in you. Your performance would help a project to succeed. Those who are appearing for examinations will also have a good time. Job seekers would get interview calls today and may crack one or two interviews. Entrepreneurs dealing with scrap, metals, machines, automobile spare parts, electronics, and food processing will find new investments today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

There will be no shortage of finance today and all your requirements will be well taken care of. Some old investments will gift you good returns today. You may want to further invest in stock, trade, and speculative business but ensure you know the trade well. There can be some family disputes but they won’t hurt the wealth. Businessmen will find new investments, especially from new partners and this will help them augment their fortune.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No serious health problems will be there. Maintain a healthy lifestyle that includes exercise, a balanced diet, proper rest, and a balanced office and personal life. Today, avoid alcohol and tobacco. Spend time with friends and family members in the evening to ease the mental pressure. Some seniors may have pain in the neck, elbows, and knees and you can consult a doctor.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

