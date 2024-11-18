Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024 predicts a positive ending

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the scores with a positive note Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024. Minor troubles in the love life will see a positive ending.

Value the relationship and also spend more time with the partner today. Your commitment at work will bring positive results to the office. Health is also positive.

Officially you are good and productive today. Minor troubles in the love life will see a positive ending. Financially you’ll be good and no major illness will trouble you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive towards the emotions of your lover. Do not get into arguments in the relationship. Your attitude is crucial and you need to provide personal space to the partner. Today is not good for office romance, especially for married Aquarius natives as the spouse will find this out in the evening. Single females can expect a proposal at the classroom, office, official event, party, or at public event.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You should stay away from petty politics at the office that may hamper your productivity and reputation. If you are a junior, ensure you bring out innovative concepts that would be accepted by the management.

Some projects require extra effort and may require you to spend overtime at the workstation. Those who are considering relocating abroad will see new opportunities. Businessmen may have minor trouble in raising funds but this will be resolved in a day or two.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be there but it is better if you have control over the expenditure. The second half of the day is good for shopping for electronic devices and fashion accessories. And you may consider spending on luxury items as well. However, ensure you also have reserved for the rainy day. Some females will have issues at home in the name of property. You may repay a bank loan today while traders will see good returns.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. There can be minor issues related to legs and eyes, such as joint pain but they are not serious. Females working in the kitchen may have minor cuts while chopping vegetables. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Those who drive must be careful at night, especially in hilly terrains.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)