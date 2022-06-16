Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Prediction for June 16,'22states, good love life
horoscope

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Prediction for June 16,'22states, good love life

Dear Aquarius,your daily astrological predictions for June 16, 2022 suggests,your family front looks moderate today and if you’ve been planning to buy property, it is best to avoid right now as it may lead to losses.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for June 16, 2022: You can expect a pleasant atmosphere and soothing things are waiting for you at home.
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS(Jan 22-Feb 19) 

Today can be day where you expect great things on the professional, love life, and health front. Your family front looks moderate today and if you’ve been planning to buy property, it is best to avoid right now as it may lead to losses.

Aquarius Finance Today

It is better you do not make major investment as the financial front looks moderate. Refrain from taking up any new property related matters as they might stretch and lead to stress. It is better to follow how you’ve been going so far. If there have been losses in your financial planning, it is advised you take expert opinion.

Aquarius Family Today

The family front looks moderate today. You can expect an enjoyable atmosphere but there can be some situations that can lead to negativity amongst your family members. You can expect a pleasant atmosphere and soothing things are waiting for you at home. It is best that you do not involve in any major discussions or arguments as the impact of that might lead to prolonged negative outcomes. 

Aquarius Career Today

It is best if you will take major steps or big decisions as your career front looks good. Today is the day you might take big decisions. It is best you cooperate with your advisor as there can be opportunities waiting for you at the next step. If you’ve been waiting for a promotion, it is seen that you can get it your way as the stars show prosperity in terms of profession today. 

Aquarius Health Today

Health looks promising for you today. There are no issues that you might face today and it is going to be pleasant for you. Keep up the good work that you’ve been doing in terms of your health. If you have a regime or routine, it is good that you’ve been following it. If in case you’re not getting the time to follow it, it is best you start following it.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your love life looks good so if you’ve been wanting to take your partner out or have been planning a proposal for some time, make sure you do it if both of you are on the same page as it might bring some good as well as bad reactions to it as well. It is best you do not take any chances and work with a set flow. You can plan something to make things more cheerful and better.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
sun signs zodiac horoscope today daily horoscope horoscope aquarius astrology
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP