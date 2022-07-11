Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 11,'22 states, do invest

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) This is a good day, but you may face some challenges on the work front. Your new business may need more capital, resources and marketing funds to take off. You may feel confused and find it hard to make the right career decisions. Advice from someone may help you choose the right profession or career path.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A changed attitude of a love partner may impress you and give you courage to discuss issues you have been facing in your relationship lately. A romantic trip may help strengthen the bond of love and develop better understanding. A property case may sort out in your favour and an ancestral property may transfer to your name.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Aquarius Finance Today: Some may invest in properties. You should increase your knowledge of investment and financial management. Some may buy home appliances or spend on higher education for kids.

Aquarius Family Today: Day seems good on the family front. You may invite best buddies over coffee and enjoy your favorite sports or movie with them. Homemakers may plan a day out. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some.

Aquarius Career Today: This is not a suitable day on the work front. You need to make a proper strategy in order to make your business run successfully. Some may not get expected salary hikes and feel disappointed.

Aquarius Health Today: This is a very good day on the health front and you may think logically to resolve all your problems. Some may take on new projects and feel optimistic towards new beginnings of life. You should also try some relaxation activities to boost your productivity.

Aquarius Love Life Today: This is going to be a satisfactory day on the love front. You may open up your heart to your spouse or love partner and clear up all your doubts. A trip with a lover may prove refreshing and help you sort out some relationship issues.

Lucky Number: 1

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Color: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON