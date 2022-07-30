Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 30,'22 states, harmony

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Today, Lady Luck may smile upon Aquarians. On the financial front, you may focus on gathering wealth, which is likely to come from unexpected sources. It is also a very good day to invest in traditional schemes. A patient and mature handling would enable to solve family problems easily. Devoting quality time to the family front would enable to bring peace and harmony. Aquarians are advised to gather their courage and confess their romantic feelings confidently. Take extra care to finish something entrusted to you on the professional front, as any delay can go against you. Travelling in comfort with children to an adventurous place might be possible. It may bring golden memories for you and your family. You may be able to purchase your dream house in an ideal location at a bargain price today. Don’t disappoint people who look up to you for help especially when you are in a position to do so.

Aquarius Finance Today: Timely alertness on the financial front would lay the foundation for a successful investment. Financial gains in business are likely to get momentum later in the day. Gains from unexpected income are likely for some Aquarians. Entrepreneurs may make influential connections.

Aquarius Family Today: Today, the support of elderly family members may enable them to maintain happiness and harmony at home. A happy domestic life would positively reflect on children. An old relative may reconnect unexpectedly and you can spend the evening bonding with them.

Aquarius Career Today: Careless mistakes at work are likely to put some Aquarians in an embarrassing situation. It is better to get used to something that you don't like at work than resent it. Offending a senior on the professional front may get you into deep trouble, so keep a low profile.

Aquarius Health Today: Positive thoughts and regular exercising are the secrets to enjoying a healthy life. Follow it to a T. Continue exercising to keep chronic ailments a bay. This is also the day when you’ll be pleased with your progress toward your fitness goals.

Aquarius Love Life Today: The absence of a beloved or significant other might make your heart tender and nostalgic. You might find it hard to express your feelings to the person you love secretly. Remain confident to succeed. Single Aquarius natives may bump into someone that they haven’t met in a long time.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

