Aquarius Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for May26, '22 states, opportune time

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) You may outperform your competitors and your self-confidence will be at its peak. As for working professionals, their relations with seniors are likely to improve. Any ongoing financial issue may now get resolved as your income is poised to increase. On the personal front, there are possibilities of stress and conflict in your domestic life. Don’t let anger get the better of you today. Regular exercise may bring a marked improvement in your overall fitness and physique. It’s an opportune time to turn your romantic relationship into a life-long bond. Treks and nature always bring out the best in you. So go ahead and organise one to relax your mind. Just remember to live in the moment to feel serene. Those of you working in the field of research are likely to receive growth opportunities from overseas. It may fulfil your dream of travelling to another country. Those looking to own property may toil a bit more. Enlisting the help of a professional may make your search smoother.

Aquarius Finance Today Those in business are likely to be awarded projects in a foreign country. However, at times, your expenses can increase substantially; hence you are advised to maintain sufficient cash reserves. Streamline expenditure.

Aquarius Family Today Your father’s health is likely to go down. You are advised to be on your toes and monitor the situation closely. The day could give rise to family problems due to disputes and arguments between family members. Domestic expenses may also increase.

Aquarius Career Today Those awaiting interview results can hope to attain a high position with the government. Your positive attitude enables you to work well with others. This may bring a much-coveted leadership role for some.

Aquarius Health Today Health may remain steady with your efforts. You may make a conscious effort to change your diet and sleep patterns. You will also bounce back to physical activity with enthusiasm. Seek advice from an instructor or dietician regarding your regime.

Aquarius Love Life Today Marital life will remain blissful. You will be lucky in love matters and will soon be entering into a new relationship. If you long to find someone to share your life with, grab every opportunity to meet someone new. You may meet ‘the one’ very soon.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

