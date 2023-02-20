Aquarius Horoscope Today, February 20, 2023:

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It seems to be a good day for the Aquarius natives. Daily astrological prediction says, you may get rid of a chronic health issue and feel better. Some may start a new health regime and make some changes in their dietary pattern in order to stay healthy. Some new responsibilities may be assigned to you on the work front that may need assistance from colleagues.

You may enjoy a day out with loved ones and engage in entertainment or recreational activities. A home repair work may take more than longer in completion. Love birds may think about moving in together and try an adventurous trip to break the monotony and improve the moods. Everything seems fine, but some financial issues may need your attention. You should find some ways to boost your income.

What is there to reveal about the day?

Aquarius Finance Today:

This is not a good day on the financial front. You may not get your business loan approved due to bad credit score. Business loss is indicated so be cautious.

Aquarius Family Today:

This is a moderate day on the home front and you may take some major decisions regarding your career or education. Your loved ones may not understand your point of view and it may make you feel a bit sad.

Aquarius Career Today:

You may feel a bit tense at work and a feeling of discontentment may affect your productivity. Avoid taking any kind of major career decision today.

Aquarius Health Today:

The day may bring mixed results. Those who have sensitive digestive system, they may suffer health issues like vomiting or diarrhea. Proper medication may help handle it by the end of the day.

Aquarius Love Life Today:

Your partner may be busy today and find it hard to respond to your calls or messages. Try to be supportive and patient today. Some may plan an exotic trip and try to enjoy the day to the fullest.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

