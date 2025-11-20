Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
Aquarius Horoscope Today for November 20, 2025: Your career may see positive outcomes soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 06:37 am IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: There is prosperity in life, and health is also good.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, egos are not your playmates

Be cool in the love affair and resolve every issue. Your professional life will be good, and you will also be able to invest in stocks and shares today.

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)
Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Have a good love life where you both share splendid moments. Handle professional challenges successfully. There is prosperity in life, and health is also good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Plan a date today, which may also turn into a love affair. Be cool while you are with the date and put in effort to impress the person. You will succeed in convincing your crush today, and the second part of the day is auspicious to even discuss the future of the love affair. Avoid arguments even if you have disagreements. You both must also encourage each other in both personal and professional endeavors.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Take a professional stand at the office while having crucial sessions. The management trusts your potential, and you are expected to accomplish every assigned task on time. Those who are into arts, music, painting, and acting will get opportunities to prove their skills. Traders need to study the market before launching new ventures. There will be no shortage of funds for trade expansion. You should also be ready to experiment in projects that will bring positive outcomes.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be at your side today. Utilize this period to make smart investments in the stock market. You may also seriously consider buying a new property. You may also buy electronic appliances and vehicles today. A friend or relative will ask for monetary assistance, which you cannot refuse. A hike in salary will also reflect in the financial status.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. No major medical issue will harm you. If you’ve got surgery lined up for today, you can go ahead with the schedule. It is good to give up sugar and oil. Females will complain about skin infections. Some children will have sore throats, digestion issues, and headaches today. Today is a good day to join a gym or a yoga session.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today for November 20, 2025: Your career may see positive outcomes soon
