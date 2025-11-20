Aquarius Horoscope Today for November 20, 2025: Your career may see positive outcomes soon

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, egos are not your playmates Be cool in the love affair and resolve every issue. Your professional life will be good, and you will also be able to invest in stocks and shares today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Have a good love life where you both share splendid moments. Handle professional challenges successfully. There is prosperity in life, and health is also good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Plan a date today, which may also turn into a love affair. Be cool while you are with the date and put in effort to impress the person. You will succeed in convincing your crush today, and the second part of the day is auspicious to even discuss the future of the love affair. Avoid arguments even if you have disagreements. You both must also encourage each other in both personal and professional endeavors.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Take a professional stand at the office while having crucial sessions. The management trusts your potential, and you are expected to accomplish every assigned task on time. Those who are into arts, music, painting, and acting will get opportunities to prove their skills. Traders need to study the market before launching new ventures. There will be no shortage of funds for trade expansion. You should also be ready to experiment in projects that will bring positive outcomes.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be at your side today. Utilize this period to make smart investments in the stock market. You may also seriously consider buying a new property. You may also buy electronic appliances and vehicles today. A friend or relative will ask for monetary assistance, which you cannot refuse. A hike in salary will also reflect in the financial status.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. No major medical issue will harm you. If you’ve got surgery lined up for today, you can go ahead with the schedule. It is good to give up sugar and oil. Females will complain about skin infections. Some children will have sore throats, digestion issues, and headaches today. Today is a good day to join a gym or a yoga session.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)