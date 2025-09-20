Aquarius Horoscope Today for September 20, 2025: Health may bring favourable results

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, ego has no space in life today Catch up with pleasant moments in your love life. Overcome the professional challenges and ensure you have control over the expenditure. Health is normal. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend more time with the lover. A professional schedule will be packed, and financially, you will do well. Health will be at your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Give up egos in the love affair. Today, you both will spend more time together. However, it is crucial not to take up topics that may upset the lover. Be a patient listener, and this will help you heal the wounds of the past. You may surprise the lover with gifts. The second part of the day is good to consider discussing marriage. Some females will also find the day suitable to discuss the love affair with their parents.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Stay away from unwanted arguments at the workplace and ensure you maintain a good rapport with your co-workers. Use communication skills while interacting with clients. There are work-related travels, and those who are in the banking, finance, and accounting sectors need to be highly careful when doing the calculations. Those who have job interviews will clear them without much pressure. Students appearing for examinations should be careful about their studies. Traders may also have trouble related to government policies today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of wealth. However, things will improve as the day progresses. You should also be careful to avoid arguments related to money with friends, as this may lead to mental stress. Be careful while interfering in a property-related issue, as this can affect your mental health. Entrepreneurs will see funds coming in for better business prospects.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise, and also be careful about your diet. Seniors must not miss medicines and should also consult a doctor while feeling uneasy. Those who have cardiac or liver-related issues need to be careful today. Maintain a balanced office and personal life to keep the stress out. The second part of the day is good to give up both alcohol and tobacco. Females and children may also complain about oral health issues.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)