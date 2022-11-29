Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today, November 29, 2022: Relationships will grow deeper

Aquarius Horoscope Today, November 29, 2022: Relationships will grow deeper

Updated on Nov 29, 2022 09:36 AM IST

Horoscope Today for November 29 to read the daily astrological prediction for Aquarius. Property dealings have the potential to increase your wealth and simplify your life.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 29, 2022:
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 29, 2022: Stocks are expected to be profitable by some investors.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarians may remainin a secure financial position. If you save up, you could buy some jewelry and invest the rest. Daily Astrological Prediction says, there's hope for a healthy outcome. You might take better care of your body and mind by trying new things and focusing on these areas. Aquarius natives may be able to enjoy a peaceful home life with their loved ones. If this is the case, your bonds may improve. In the realm of romance, you and your significant other may discuss the possibility of a future marriage. On the flip side, you might run into issues in your professional life. Those working for the government may not get the desired transfer or promotion. However, you may get the chance to promote your organization on a national scale. It may lead to an invitation to visit another city. Solo trips are a possibility as well. Property dealings have the potential to increase your wealth and simplify your life.

Aquarius Finance Today

Before you can put money into a potentially lucrative business venture, you may need to pay off some of your existing debts. Spending should be monitored closely by Aquarius natives. Stocks are expected to be profitable by some investors.

Aquarius Family Today

Domestically, things are looking pretty good for Aquarius individuals. Expect a lot of good energy and a joyful mood. The arrival of a new child is likely to be met with joyous celebrations at home. Distant relatives may call you today.

Aquarius Career Today

Things look a little harsh, professionally, for Aquarius natives. Be wary of jealous coworkers who might try to ruin your reputation. Your problem-solving ability methodically and creatively could serve you well on the job.

Aquarius Health Today

You might be healthy, which would show in how you carry yourself and interact with others. You may find emotional relief through spirituality. You'll make efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle and an improved state of mind.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Aquarius natives' romantic relationships can be filled with love and peace. Aquarius singles can find someone who shares their commitment to putting their partner first. Married couples may experience an uptick in both physical and emotional closeness.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

