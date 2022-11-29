Sagittarius Horoscope Today, November 29, 2022: Evaluate risks carefully

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius natives might find success on the home front. The holiday spirit may have spread to your loved ones, bringing joy and coziness into your home. Sagittarius natives' romantic life has potential. Daily Astrological Prediction says, perhaps you and your partner may finally be able to spend some quality time together after a lengthy separation. Some Sagittarians futures may hold wedding bells. On the other hand, it's crucial that you keep an eye on your health at all times. Maintaining fitness with a healthy diet, regular exercise, and meditation is possible. Things on the job might be up in the air right now. Giving in to laziness could be disastrous for your professional life. The experience of seeing the world might be rewarding. So pack your bags and grab the chance to travel! Unresolved disagreements over a property could be settled to the mutual satisfaction of all. Some Sagittarius students may feel let down if they are denied admission to an international school.

Sagittarius Finance Today

A wise investment could yield excellent financial returns for Sagittarius natives. While it's true that your costs are on the rise, your reliable source of income should be able to keep pace. It's likely that some money may come in from a side project.

Sagittarius Family Today

At home, you might feel a sense of pride in your offspring's academic or professional accomplishments. Love and laughter are likely to abound in Sagittarius natives’households. Newlyweds can spend some quality time together without interruption.

Sagittarius Career Today

You may have been working too hard in your professional life. This may make you question your chosen profession. Think carefully about the benefits and risks of entering a new area before you commit to doing so. Stay committed to your career aspirations, Sagittarius natives.

Sagittarius Health Today

Since too much of anything can be bad for health, Sagittarius natives should exercise caution regarding their health. Changing your habits and making healthier decisions can positively affect your physical health, mood, and energy levels.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You might find yourself drawn to a fascinating person at a party today. They'll likely feel the same way about you. A new romantic relationship might be on the horizon if this happens. Try to see the silver lining in this somewhat unexpected situation.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

