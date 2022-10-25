Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 25, 2022: Be careful with your spending

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It seems to be an excellent day. Your good health may keep you positive, energetic and excited about the things happening around you. Some may follow strict diet and workout routine in order to maintain physical and mental health. Daily Astrological Prediction says, an elderly may give you valuable advice that may help you manage your finances. If you are planning to buy a land or property, you should avoid it.

Things may go smooth on the financial front. There are chances of getting selected for government job. Some may also get client appreciation for their efforts to solve a complicated project issue. Family front seems moderate. You may attend a family event and meet your childhood friends. Business or leisure trip is indicated. Stars predict a romantic evening for married couples.

What is there to reveal about the day?

Aquarius Finance Today:

The day seems moderately favorable. Unnecessary spendings may disturb your monthly budget, so be careful with your spendings. Some may find new ways to boost their income.

Aquarius Family Today:

It’s a moderate day. You may find it hard to spend time with spouse. Relatives may invite you over tea or coffee. A property case may cause you stress. Kids may be a bit more demanding and stubborn and it may upset you.

Aquarius Career Today:

You are perfectly capable to establish yourself as a leader at work. You may face some challenging situations and handle them with ease. You may get award and applause for your hard work.

Aquarius Health Today:

It seems to be a productive day for some. You may be in a good mood and try to finish all your pending chores. Some may show interest in gardening.

Aquarius Love Life Today:

You may feel good with your partner and try doing some interesting activities. A fun outing with beloved is on the cards. Some may tie a knot soon and start a new chapter of life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

