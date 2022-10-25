Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 25, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Becoming conscious of keeping good health will help in maintaining your level of fitness. Keeping close tabs on the expenditure will help you in saving for the essentials. Decisions taken by you on the professional front will pass scrutiny. Good news awaits some on the family front. You can travel to someplace secluded, just to let your hair down.

Love Focus: Don’t neglect to strengthen your romantic ties with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. An expected windfall can take some more time to materialise, so have patience! You are likely to excel in a task thrust upon you on the professional front. A family elder can spoil the domestic environment. Travelling overseas just to meet someone close is possible for some. Your preparation will become the key to your good showing in a competition.

Love Focus: Lover’s loving embrace will help you forget your troubles.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Health remains satisfactory, but you will need to guard against excesses. Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy. You plan something at work, but someone changes it without taking you into confidence! There is a fair chance of an impromptu outing with family today. Those planning an outing with lover are slated to have a good time.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with lover are slated to have a good time.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Poor physical fitness may compel some to continue an exercise regimen and eat right. Repayment of loan can become a big burden for some. Some of you will need to be more methodical at work. You will need to be a bit assertive on the home front for things to move smoothly. You may travel to attend a wedding or a function happening out of town.

Love Focus: Love life may need some rejuvenation to make it happening once again.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those ailing for a long will find their condition much improved than before. You manage to stabilise expenses and bring yourself into saving mode. You are likely to swim with the tide on the professional or academic front. A family member may be at loggerheads with you over some issue. Unprecedented success is writ in bold letters on the academic front, so rejoice!

Love Focus: Some of you can take steps at mending a strained relationship.

Lucky Number: 15 & 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate & Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! Those waiting for an increment can face frustration. You can waste your productive hours in helping out someone at work. You may not want to, but parents or a family member may make you participate in a family event. This is a good day to undertake a journey, if you are planning to travel out of town.

Love Focus: Meeting of the minds will become important to make a relationship work.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A routine medical check-up is advised for some. Gut feeling and guesswork is likely to do wonders in money matters for some. Getting some lucrative offers on the job front may become a reality for some. Domestic concerns can keep you in a thoughtful mood today. You may initially not be included in a trip, but will manage it somehow. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to win the day for you.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may not succeed, but don’t lose heart.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will keep good health as you become much more inclined to take fitness seriously. Those trying to raise loans from various sources will succeed. There may be issues at work that may be beyond you. Family life will be endearing and tempt you to spend more time at home. Travelling to a picnic spot with friends is possible and will be fun.

Love Focus: Your attempts to take your romance to the next level may meet with only partial success!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Good budgeting will find you overcome a cash crunch without any worries. You yearn for recognition at work and you may manipulate the situation to get it. Organising something at home cannot be ruled out for some. You may feel you could have done better on the academic front.

Love Focus: Mutual affection will be at its peak between married couples.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your power to convince can swing a deal in your favour. Convincing a senior about your ideas will be a major battle won on the professional front. For some, health may take priority over other things. Family may not be in agreement to your suggestions, but you will manage to turn them around. You can enjoy an outing with your near and dear ones today.

Love Focus: Catching the ‘I’ fever on the romantic front can compel lover to have second thoughts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will remain careful of your health to prevent recurrence of an old ailment. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. This will help you achieve immense mental satisfaction at work. Your tact and diplomacy will help keep at bay someone you don’t like on the family front. Maintaining tempo on the academic front will be important.

Love Focus: Chances of meeting someone you simply adore cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate & Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be much more inclined to shed bad habits in the interest of health. Carry adequate cash for a transaction as it can fall short. Your large heartedness can win the admiration of subordinates. Some changes at home can be initiated to improve the living conditions. A favorable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers. Improvement on the academic front is the need of the hour.

Love Focus: Those in an affair on the sly will need to tread carefully.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

