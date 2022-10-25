Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 25, 2022: You may join a new venture

Published on Oct 25, 2022 12:07 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 25 to read the daily astrological prediction for Scorpio. Your good health may allow you to have fun and use all your energy in making the day adventurous.

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It seems to be a good day for the Scorpio natives. Smooth income flow is indicated. You may go on a trip and book a luxurious hotel. It is all about fulfilling your wish to live a luxurious and comfortable life, so you may splurge a lot today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your good health may allow you to have fun and use all your energy in making the day adventurous. There are lots of new things that are yet to discover, so you may plan a day out with best buddies. Family may prove a great support system when you need them the most. Some issues at work may bother you and compel you to quit or change your job.

You may join a new venture soon. An ancestral property may need repair or renovation, so you may have to devote some time to get it done. Romantic evening is waiting for you, so be ready to enjoy it.

Discover what stars have in store for you.

Scorpio Finance Today:

This is an excellent day. Financial boost may come your way. Some may join high paying jobs or start working part-time. Previous investments may start reaping reward for you.

Scorpio Family Today:

It’s a good day. You may attend a social gathering or a social event with your parents and get chance to meet interesting people.

Scorpio Career Today:

You may face some challenges on the work front. Some may struggle with new technology and developments. Freshers may find it hard to get jobs in desired companies.

Scorpio Health Today:

It's an awesome day. You may feel new energy within you. Some may buy a new fitness equipment. You may also find real happiness after helping poor and needy today.

Scorpio Love Life Today:

Your parents may introduce you to someone special. Married couples may go on a short trip to feel fresh. If you are single, you may feel a special connection with someone in your office.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

