Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 6

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

Hey dear Aquarius born, your ability to see and perceive things from an altogether different angle is highly commendable and unique. You make a great visionary and have a lot of big things in your life to chase for. You like to do and achieve things on your own without getting anybody’s help, assistance and involvement. At times, it becomes quite difficult to impress you because of your high standards. Today it is best advised to you that you stay a little humble, polite and flexible with your approach. Don’t surrender yourself to the hassles of life and make your own stand. Take a chance or risk to explore a new possibility.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your finance and money is going to stay in the top of your game for the day. You may feel like to invest in some new business preposition and that can help strengthen your presence in business globally.

Aquarius Family Today

Family affairs may stay in their normal regard. However, you must have an understanding bent of mind to listen about your family members concerns with a calm and stable approach.

Aquarius Career Today

Your colleagues and co workers can be your guiding light for the day. You may feel struck in a situation and they might help you come out of it with great ease and comfort. Evening time can be relaxing.

Aquarius Health Today

The day may start with a positive, active and healthy approach. But you experience a sudden dip in your energy levels in the noon time and therefore you must take a nap or a break in order to avoid this.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse might have to leave for an outstation trip for few days and this can make you feel sad for a long time. Stay connected on calls or face time.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026