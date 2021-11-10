Aries Daily Horoscope for November 9: Surprises are waiting!

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, you are likely to be your own boss. You may trust your judgment and should stick to your decisions; they may turn out to be life-changing ones. Certain leadership opportunities might come your way today, which you need to take up to test your true worth. Your positivity is likely to reflect in your endeavours. Make the most of it and put it to good use for a better future. You may exude self-confidence, which could prove to be beneficial when handling tough situations. You are likely to be willing to take risks in your professional life, even if it brings adverse results. Today, you should not shy away from challenges and face them fiercely with for a beneficial outcome.

Aries Finance Today

There is likely to be an increase in your profits from a business venture, but there can be some unnecessary expenditure too. You might put your money in dubious schemes, which are not likely to benefit in the coming time.

Aries Family Today

An environment of peace and accord is likely to prevail at home. You may be able to spend good time in company of your loved ones. You are likely to take care of your domestic responsibilities, which may keep your family members happy.

Aries Career Today

On your professional front, you are likely to receive positive results through your performance. Your practical approach is likely to lead you towards success. You may receive a hefty raise in the days to come.

Aries Health Today

The day is not very promising on your health front today. Your inconsequential ailments are likely to aggravate if left untreated for long. Remain vigilant and pay special attention to your physical health, which might affect your mental status.

Aries Love Life Today

There are likely to be some misunderstandings between you and your beloved, which might turn into bitterness, if you continue to ignore your love life. Work out ways together to bring normalcy and passion back into your ties.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026