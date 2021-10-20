Aries Daily Horoscope for Oct 20: Look after your health!

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are a creative person, and it will help you move ahead in life. You will get ample opportunities to prove your mettle in the creative field and your work will not only be rewarding but also very satisfying. You will be brimming with ideas and will deal with obstacles head on- like your sun sign! However, you will need to keep your passive aggressive nature on the side-lines, or it is likely to spoil your relationships with your near and dear ones. Life is unpredictable so do not whine about the hurdles which come across your path. Stride across the path of life with vigour and enthusiasm. Travel does not shine much on your cards. It is better that you stay indoors and watch movies.

Aries Finance Today

Property dealings seem promising. You may meet a new person who can introduce you to new properties or show interest in buying stocks from you. If you have been investing your money on stocks, you will get good results.

Aries Family Today

You have finally been able to take the long-awaited break and you cannot help but feel relieved. You get time to spend with your friends and family who have been after you for a long time to be with you.

Aries Career Today

The primary reason as to why you were lagging in work is exhaustion. Working on it will help you perform to the best of your capabilities and your workmates are bound to be appreciative of your innovative and creative endeavours.

Aries Health Today

You may have been running low on energy for the past few days, but you will be stunned by how even a short little nap can restore all the faded enthusiasm. Eat and sleep well to gear up for the next week.

Aries Love Life Today

The day will get you some luck in your love life. Put faith in your feelings and try not to procrastinate your affections for someone will reciprocate in the same manner. You are likely to have a good relationship with the new partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026