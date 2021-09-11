Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aries Daily Horoscope for Sep 11: It's time for a surprise
Your negative traits will be much in evidence on the professional front today, so take care.
Aries Daily Horoscope for Sep 11: It's time for a surprise

Dear Aries, try to be a good listener and not force anyone to adopt a positive outlook. Take up a specialized diet for better health and don't strive for happiness through financial gain.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:02 AM IST

Aries

People born under this sign are dynamic and confident, but can turn impulsive and impatient. Your negative traits will be much in evidence on the professional front today, so take care. On the plus side, your romantic endeavors will certainly bear fruit, so rejoice!

Aries Finance Today

You can have some debts but if you know money management, you will manage to remain stress-free regardless of how much you owe. You may strive for happiness through financial gains, but remember being rich is a great achievement but it is not a prerequisite to happiness. Your employees can ask for a raise today.

Aries Family Today

If someone in the family is going through a rough phase, understand their problem and don’t force them to adopt a positive outlook, but try to be a good listener. You may get a family youngster enrolled in an outdoor game, just to get him/ her to step out of the house.

Aries Career Today

A task not done to the satisfaction of superior can get you ticked. We all have highs and lows in life and the same is true for our careers. If you are feeling unhappy in your career, you have the power to change that and overcome every hurdle you face.

Aries Health Today

Sleep is the most important ‘repair’ mechanism your body has, and getting enough of it will ensure you are feeling fit and energized the next day. Those constantly feeling low for long periods must seek professional help. Taking up a specialized diet for better health is advised.

Aries Love Life Today

Those on a vacation may meet someone they take an instant liking to. College love life may prove a welcome distraction from the drudgery of studies. You may decide to honor the sanctity of your long-term relationship by marrying your lover. Today, spouse may try to give you a surprise, so act surprised!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

