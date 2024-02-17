 Aries Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 17, 2024 advises to avoid excessive spendi | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aries Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024 advises to avoid excessive spending

Aries Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024 advises to avoid excessive spending

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 17, 2024 12:00 AM IST

Read Aries daily horoscope for February 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Avoid buying luxury items today

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are creative!

The daily horoscope predicts a vibrant today. Both professional and personal life will see positive things. Utilize wealth smartly. Health is positive today.

Aries Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024: The cosmos aligns favorably to open exciting new opportunities for you.
Aries Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024: The cosmos aligns favorably to open exciting new opportunities for you.

Shower love on the partner and ensure the love life is creative today. Professional success will bring in good returns. However, be careful while you handle wealth. Health is also good today.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Aries Love Horoscope Today

Have a happy love affair. Keep arguments out of the relationship and shower affection unconditionally. You will see some fabulous moments today. Those who are married need to give their partner personal space and refrain away from imposing decisions on them. Single Aries natives may find a new love today. A vacation is a good way to celebrate love and you may make plans today. Spend more time together to share the emotions both good and bad.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while expressing opinions at team meetings. Some of your words may be mistaken by the seniors. Do not sign a new deal or partnership in the first part of the day. Similarly, you should not launch a new venture today. Instead, wait for a day or two. You have a higher chances of switching the job today. Some healthcare, as well as IT professionals, will have opportunities to move abroad. Students appearing for entrance examinations will also succeed today.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

Be sensible when it comes to expenditure. Avoid buying luxury items today. Instead, spend on essentials and save the rest for the rainy day. However, some Aries natives will buy a vehicle. A medical emergency will also come up today and you must ensure you have enough money in the coffer. Additional funds will help businessmen and traders expand their businesses.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

Aries natives with heart-related issues must be careful as a medical requirement may come up today. Practice yoga or meditation and start walking in the morning or evening at a park. You should be careful about your diet today and also maintain a balanced office and personal life. While traveling, ensure a medical kit is always with you.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On