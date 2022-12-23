Aries Horoscope Today, December 23, 2022: Bank balance looks good

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may be having a good bank balance today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, on the fitness front, you are likely to inculcate a balanced diet in your daily routine. You may want to get rid of hustle and bustle of your workplace. Your spouse may plan a surprise in the evening to brighten your mood. Try to come back from the office early and pursue your hobbies. Some of your colleagues may brighten up your day by cracking jokes in the office. If you are in love with someone, you may hear love songs. You may likely take bold decisions which tend to be risky but maybe bear fruits. Investing in any property may prove to be beneficial in the long term.

Aries Finance Today

You may impress your boss with your backbreaking work which in turn may magnify your salary. But have a strong grip over your expenses. You are likely to invest in a new property as your long-term investment so go for it.

Aries Family Today

You may love your spouse to the moon and back. Tend to maintain integrity and trust in your relationship and take vows of togetherness. Traveling may be in your cards take full advantage of it. You may be traveling abroad so hit the sky and enjoy it to the fullest.

Aries Career Today

You are likely to flaunt your skills in front of your superiors in a meeting room. But that may not be appreciated by them as you may need more refinement in your skills.

Aries Health Today

You may focus on your health regime today, and you are likely to be very energetic to accomplish all your work on time. Avoid eating street foods and stay away from alcohol.

Aries Love Life Today

Those in love may plan to take their relationship to another level now. Make sure you take decisions in accordance to the agreement between the families too. For those who are already married - take your significant to watch a movie.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

